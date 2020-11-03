Did President Trump’s Boys Shut Up Rappers Talking Trash?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
We have all the thugs gone?
I have long wondered where have all our beloved thugs gone? Once upon a time, there were a lot of thugs and they mobbed the streets with HEAT!!!! “The Thug” became popularized by none other than Tupac Shakur, one of the greatest rappers to ever live. He was also one of the most politically minded and activist-minded individuals to ever come out of Hip Hop. Tupac was a G!
In the year of our Lord 2020, we have seen a lot of outspoken artists regarding Donald Trump and his looming fascist regime. They have been all over this thing, resulting in a movement opposing the president! However, not to be outdone, the president has strategically lined up his supporters that happen to be black leading up to the election!
Why Are Rappers Like Ice Cube/Lil Wayne/50 Cent Linking With Donald Trump? It’s Complicated.
And, these rappers have cursed the president out! YG has been unrepentant in his disrespect of the commander in chief! But others have quieted down! I am not going to call these rappers out by name because they did their work and I think they did good work! But as the election has come and we are about to elect another rain from one of these white guys, they are mad quiet!
The question I have is did these guys get paid a visit! One rapper in particular who you should know if you do your research threatened the president on social media. I heard that person received an actual visit from some alphabet boys causing just a bit of anxiety.
Now, this notion is not new. Back in the day, there was a mad rumor that fiery political rapper Immortal Technique was approached in Colorado or somewhere like that by them boys and was discouraged from continuing with his rage-filled raps against the president. Immortal Technique has since denied that happened but he was really quiet during the Obama rain. It could be just a coincidence because of the black president but it really seems to be the loudest silence ever.
Do you think it’s possible that President Trump since some folks to visit certain rappers to keep them quiet? He’s already known to pay the rappers, make deals with the rappers, and bailed him out of trouble! At least the allegations Go as such.
Thoughts?