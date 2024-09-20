Did Sexyy Red Get Curved By “Just Give Me My Money” Content Creator Tylil James On Video?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red may have taken a baby L during her recent livestream with content creator Tylil James. For those who may be unaware, Red and James have been seemingly getting cozy with each other as Sexyy, continues tackling dates on her sprawling arena tour.

Earlier this week, a video of Sexyy Red and James seemingly all over each other in the back of a car went viral. If you’ll recall, James, who’s responsible for the recent “ just give me my money” trend on social media, was also spotted with Ice Spice after fans began to wonder if she was making Satanic signs with her hands as the content creator said a prayer for her.

Nevertheless, it had appeared as though Sexyy and James could be becoming much more acquainted than the aforementioned after the “Pound Town” princess appeared on a stream with him. However, Sexyy Red could be moving too fast for James based on their semi-awkward interaction in stream. The small snafu occurred as James was petitioning those watching the stream for their music choice.

As he leaned in close to Sexyy, she literally puckered up to put one on him, to which Tylil James responded by turning his face away. Though at first glance, it seems like the smooch attempt may have gone unnoticed, a closer look shows both Sexyy and James seemingly locked eyes for a split second. Adding insult to injury, James pretty much forced her to sit down after the fact.

Once fans caught on to the clip, they began mercilessly trolling Sexyy Red over the embarrassing moment.

“He literally sat her down,” a user wrote in the comments section of the post AllHipHop shared, while another said, “He was not avoiding, just focusing on the topic at hand.”

An additional user teased, “She definitely went in for second base and he threw a curveball.”

Though she was unsuccessful this go-around, Sexyy Red has been fairly lucky in the past when she offered up a kiss. Last year, NLE Choppa went viral after he kissed Sexyy in the video shoot for the remix of his hit song “S### Me Out,” which also included a cameo from Sukihana.

Watch the lip-locking blunder unfold above.