Did Somebody Shoot At G-Herbo?

G-Herbo is a rapper’s rapper from the newer generation. Without question, he is one of the best. And he managed to rise out of the Chicago drill scene to becoming a legit artist. Alive.
He did all that surviving to get shot at at Clark Atlanta University, according to reports.
The rapper known as Lil Herb was performing on stage when a shot reportedly went off in a concert at the prestigious HBCU. First thing I want to know is HOW? Don’t they have security? This all went down at Homecoming.
Luckily, nobody was reported injured, even though people had to duck down as seen in a viral video.
There does not seem to be any location or safe haven for some of our rap artists. I hope that we can do better soon. It seems like it is only a matter of time before somebody gets hurt or killed again.
CAU’s homecoming didn’t stop and are still slated to get it poppin for the remainder of the weekend.