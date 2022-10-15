Did Somebody Shoot At G-Herbo?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lucky for rap fans, G Herbo was not hit with gunfire erupted at Clark Atlanta University.

G-Herbo is a rapper’s rapper from the newer generation. Without question, he is one of the best. And he managed to rise out of the Chicago drill scene to becoming a legit artist. Alive.

He did all that surviving to get shot at at Clark Atlanta University, according to reports.

The rapper known as Lil Herb was performing on stage when a shot reportedly went off in a concert at the prestigious HBCU. First thing I want to know is HOW? Don’t they have security? This all went down at Homecoming.

Luckily, nobody was reported injured, even though people had to duck down as seen in a viral video.

There does not seem to be any location or safe haven for some of our rap artists. I hope that we can do better soon. It seems like it is only a matter of time before somebody gets hurt or killed again.

CAU’s homecoming didn’t stop and are still slated to get it poppin for the remainder of the weekend.