Did The Feds Pay People To Watch Tsu Surf Social Media?

The Rap Patrol aka The Hip-Hop Police may have had a role in the RICO by following Tsu Surf’s social media. Also…hiring people to watch.

There’s so much going on right now, it is crazy. The feds are charging quite a lot with battle rap legend Tsu Surf. They are saying, among many other things, that he was selling pills and marijuana on IG. Damn, B. I hope this isn’t true, but I also hope it serves as a crazy big wake up call. Don’t do crime. Online, offline. Just don’t. Secondly, I hope you now know what we have known for a very long time: they’re watching. They have always been watching, by the way. Remember the Hip-Hop Police? Anyway, they reportedly caught Surf doing this in his DMs? MAN! Who remembers Chopper from Da Band allegedly selling women on IG? You should not do that. They can see everything you do.

On the other side of things, I am hearing that the Feds may be PAYING people to watch rap artists on social media. I mean, it ain’t hard work since “we” put so much of our business on social media. If you are a rapper, you may be prone to show us your guns or your ability to “keep it real” like you do in the songs.

This dude seems to be in circulation.

The fans are really seeing a lot and, unfortunately. I thought he knew better!