Did The Republicans Dis-Invite 50 Cent From The RNC?

Word on the street is that 50 Cent was slated to perform at the RNC, but someone stopped it. Check out the rumor.

Here’s some tea for you! You know I don’t usually use words like “tea,” but I’m about to now!

Last night, Donald Trump came out to a 50 Cent banger that we all know and love: “Many Men.” It’s one of the biggest hits from the Queens rapper, but now it’s being used for some diabolical behavior – the RNC! That’s right, Donald Trump – also from Queens, New York – is using a song we love to further the idea that he was almost killed. “Many men” are also questioning the validity of the assassination attempt, but that’s another story. Where is the medical report, Mr. Former President?

Anyway, whenever Donald Trump uses someone’s song, typically they get a cease-n-desist letter. However, it seems to be universally accepted that 50 Cent allowed the use of the song. We don’t know the terms of that agreement, but he certainly did not send a cease-n-desist. In fact, he promoted himself on social media, superimposing a picture of Donald Trump’s mug on his own body.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. 50 Cent was slated to perform at the Republican National Convention and was going to show out in front of the largest, most rapid MAGA gathering ever. Well, that did not happen. Why?

Word on the street is that JD Vance, the vice-presidential candidate for Donald Trump, shot it down – no pun intended. No one quite knows why, but some folks with very powerful sources, who we cannot mention at this moment, have said they did not want a Black rapper performing at the conference! This does not top Tim Scott doing all that Tom Behavior and still not getting his VP look.

But what’s crazy is that 50 Cent was reportedly disinvited! That’s wild, if true! How are they going let let Amber Rose cook like unseasoned chicken on stage and not one of the greatest rappers ever rock? You can’t dis Fif. Maybe he will comment on this so we can get the confirmed scoop.

DAMN JD!

Well, enjoy “Many Men” on us.