Some OGs said they saw Wack100 get beat up at a recent show by The Game, but Wack100 said that just didn’t happen. Check out what both sides said!

Did Wack100 get beat up or not?

Yesterday, The Game performed at Club Novo on the West Coast. It was a pretty big deal. A lot of people were out there and a lot of footage was captured. We saw Kanye West performing with The Game (he showed up but didn’t rap) and it seem to be a really dope affair.

However, one bit of footage was not captured by the cameras. Some people alleged that Wack100 was beaten up with some gang dudes. Well, it’s unclear what happened. But some fellas – who I don’t know their identities – said that it happened. They even named some names. They went into some pretty serious detail about what might have happened. They were pretty clear that Wack got beat up. By the way, the word on the street is that these dudes are some former Gz that did some serious time. I saw some of the comments on AllHipHop’s IG and there were plenty of jokes. Well, that is because they all know each other.

So, it’s one thing to say something happen and another to substantiate those claims with video. And it is another thing to prove it. Three guys say it happened and that they saw it, none have video. It was no surprise that Wack pops up on the Internet pretty soon after their claims were made public and refuted it all. Actually, he did not refute all of it. He said something happened, but was very unclear. Wack also stated that he was unharmed by any of it and posted the commiserate “post-fight video with no-scars or bruises” right after. All the rappers do this!

What really happened? I think would something did happen and it wasn’t as severe as it looked. It probably looked more shocking than it really was.

But tell me what you think in the comments.