Diddy Hosted “Super Lit” Afterparty For The Billboard Music Awards

Diddy is the king of parties and the Billboard Music Awards Afterparty was no exception! We snuck in and got some footage! Check it out!

Last night the Billboard Awards was an amazing affair, hosted by Diddy aka Brother Love. Love had more wardrobe changes than a Broadway musical. My dude brought out all the stops last night. Even French Montana got some time in front of the millions of viewers.

But there was more to the show and you know what that means.

The party kept going well into the morning post The Billboard Awards as Diddy hosted a star studded after-party at TAO sponsored by Metaverse giant Victoria VR. Some of the universe’s biggest stars gathered in one place like a modern day Contest of Champions.

Some of the celebrities in attendance were The Queen B – Lil Kim, Ray J, Cara Delevigne, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, MGK, Megan Fox, Nelly, French Montana, Usher, Black Ink Crew Compton- Danny Kilpatrick, Revolt’s CEO Detavio Samuels and more.

Throughout the night, Diddy took the mic at the DJ booth to give shout outs to all of his celebrity friends and continued to spread his “love, love, love” message to the crowd.

We obtained some exclusive footage from the party, check it out on our IG page.