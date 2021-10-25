Diddy Puts His Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter’s Mansion Up For Sale

Would you buy it, if you could?

Diddy has just put his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter’s, mansion up for sale.

Madam Noire is reporting that the music mogul just put up the home in Toluca Lake — a ritzy part of Los Angeles — up for sale. He’s asking $7 million for the nearly-10,000 square foot mansion.

Porter died unexpectedly in the mansion back in 2018. It was eventually revealed that the cause of death was complications from pneumonia, though initially, a drug overdose was suspected. There were also no shortage of conspiracy theories suggesting that Porter died through nefarious means, mostly due to an alleged “Illuminati sacrifice.” That, too, was quickly debunked.

Diddy purchased the mansion back in 2009 for $5.3 million. He never lived in the mansion.

As for what the $7 million will buy you, the listing reports that “the half-acre estate is walled, fully gated and protected by a security system. It also lies on what is arguably the best street in L.A.’s leafy Toluca Lake neighborhood, where some of the nearest neighbors include Sia, Viola Davis, Steve Carell and Billy Ray Cyrus. Directly across the street is a house currently owned by “Once Upon a Time” star Jennifer Morrison and previously owned by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman. Immediately next door is a mansion formerly owned by Miley Cyrus and now occupied by oil heiress Nats Getty and her wife, transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.”

However, Diddy also discloses that the house is a little bit of a fixer-upper. “[This] stunning traditional is ready for the next owner’s updated finishes,” reads the listing.