Diddy Pulls Up To Alleged Miami Mami JT Of The City Girls

Diddy’s love of the City Girls causes rumors to fly about him and JT.

Those City girls are a special type. They can ride for the ladies, but also keep a man. Well, Yung Miami recently broke up with Lil Uzi, but that is beside the point.

I did not really realize this, but Diddy and JT were rumored to be a thing. And when you see big bro cheering on the City Girls at Coachella, it lends itself to that chatter.

He sure is happy!

He certainly did not linger around for Cordae!

By the way, JT had stated that the rumors are false to begin with.

And yet Diddy…really likes them.