AllHipHop

Diddy Pulls Up To Alleged Miami Mami JT Of The City Girls

City Girls
By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: Rumors

Diddy’s love of the City Girls causes rumors to fly about him and JT.

Those City girls are a special type. They can ride for the ladies, but also keep a man. Well, Yung Miami recently broke up with Lil Uzi, but that is beside the point.

I did not really realize this, but Diddy and JT were rumored to be a thing. And when you see big bro cheering on the City Girls at Coachella, it lends itself to that chatter.

He sure is happy!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)

He certainly did not linger around for Cordae!

By the way, JT had stated that the rumors are false to begin with.

And yet Diddy…really likes them.