Diddy Says Oscar’s Slap Ends Will Smith & Chris Rock Beef!

At times, things get way past words. For instance, the epic slap down at last night’s Oscars ceremony is still reverberating throughout the world of Entertainment. So now, Diddy says the slap, effectively ends Will Smith and Chris Rock’s enduring beef.

“I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars, ever!” exclaims the Bad Boy executive. “Okay, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold party,” suggests the “Last Night” artist. “Okay, but right now we’re moving on with love,” jokes the respected entrepreneur.

Of course, some people do not take too kindly to disrespect. So, the curious interaction immediately followed Rock’s reference to — Jada Pinkett Smith — Will’s wife. Next, the rapper-turned-actor answers the age old question of, “What did the five fingers say to the face?”

Since then, Puffy dishes on how these two individuals worked to rectify their issue. In light of the public assault, Puff Daddy, is doing his part to set the record straight. In fact, he helps to curtly clarify the current state of the tense situation. “That’s not a problem. That’s over,” he exclusively reveals to Page Six.

Truly, the diversified mogul, is no stranger to beef. Moreover, he strategically mentions, “I can confirm that.” Above all, both Will Smith and Chris Rock have chosen to privately work out their animosities. Finally, he sums it up by insisting, “It’s all love,” before suggesting, “They’re brothers.”

Say good bye to the Batman slap.



Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/FdlB9xVPFF — Estivel (@Estivel) March 28, 2022

However, many folks remain perplexed. Thus, the slap’s validity is being thoroughly examined. Regardless, of Diddy’s assertion, things seem squirrelly, Batman.

Ultimately, money is a motivating force. As a matter of fact, it easily strips men and dresses them up as women. Certainly, it may ease one into accepting a public smack in exchange for more notoriety.

