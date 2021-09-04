The Dinner With Jay-Z Debate Continues To Rage On

The Dinner With Jay-Z crowd strikes again, and this time, one of its members has been mercilessly dragged for his insolence. In a tweet posted at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, self-proclaimed “side hustle king” @ProfitWithAnt proved why you shouldn’t take financial advice from people on Twitter. And of course, Struggle Hustle King […]

The Dinner With Jay-Z crowd strikes again, and this time, one of its members has been mercilessly dragged for his insolence.

In a tweet posted at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, self-proclaimed “side hustle king” @ProfitWithAnt proved why you shouldn’t take financial advice from people on Twitter.

I’ll explain since most can’t comprehend



Dinner with Jay-Z is the better option over $500K because of the knowledge & expertise he has. He’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more long term than the short term $500K. — Side Hustle King 👨🏽‍💻💰 (@profitwithant) September 3, 2021

The right mentor will guide you to success shortening your losses and learning code. The right mentor is a cheat code leveraging their experience and expertise and that is PRICELESS! — Side Hustle King 👨🏽‍💻💰 (@profitwithant) September 3, 2021

And of course, Struggle Hustle King wasted no time in dropping a link to his “trading group,” which we’re not going to share here because there are far better ways to get investment advice (like this book, for instance, or this financial adviser), and we hate seeing working people part with their hard-earned money.

The quote tweets responding to this madness about Jay-Z did not disappoint.

Exactly. Why I would rather have lunch with Shohei Otani than $1 million. Otani would tell me how to be both a major-league pitcher AND batter, knowledge worth far more than $1 million! https://t.co/bZhJMtiexa — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 3, 2021

You wanna graduate from side hustles? Take the money. https://t.co/BcnQ0DgUwV — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) September 3, 2021

Jay-Z’s first piece of advice at this dinner: “always take the money d#######!” https://t.co/yFnEkASswP — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 3, 2021

He’ll give you his album The Blueprint… maybe. He’s not giving you no damn blueprint on being wealthy. https://t.co/r0Hwt3d0oW — GC (@GNCordova) September 3, 2021

Here’s a bit of food for thought, people: there were rappers all around Jay-Z during the Roc-A-Fella days. Do you know how many of them are broke today? I mean, Dame Dash still has money problems all these years later. You really think Hova — who just met you at this mythical, never-gonna-happen dinner — is going to give you all the ingredients? And even if he did, you couldn’t make his sauce.

Second, it bears noting that Jay-Z, himself, has no financial expertise. He has a team of investors, financial advisers, wealth managers, lawyers, and accountants that have that financial expertise — y’know, actual experts in their fields, which is what all wealthy men and women do when they want to stay wealthy men and women.

So dinner with Jay-Z is going to involve that man telling you, “you should’ve taken the money, idiot.”