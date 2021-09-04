The Dinner With Jay-Z Debate Continues To Rage On

The Dinner With Jay-Z crowd strikes again, and this time, one of its members has been mercilessly dragged for his insolence.
In a tweet posted at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, self-proclaimed “side hustle king” @ProfitWithAnt proved why you shouldn’t take financial advice from people on Twitter.
And of course, Struggle Hustle King wasted no time in dropping a link to his “trading group,” which we’re not going to share here because there are far better ways to get investment advice (like this book, for instance, or this financial adviser), and we hate seeing working people part with their hard-earned money.
The quote tweets responding to this madness about Jay-Z did not disappoint.
Here’s a bit of food for thought, people: there were rappers all around Jay-Z during the Roc-A-Fella days. Do you know how many of them are broke today? I mean, Dame Dash still has money problems all these years later. You really think Hova — who just met you at this mythical, never-gonna-happen dinner — is going to give you all the ingredients? And even if he did, you couldn’t make his sauce.
Second, it bears noting that Jay-Z, himself, has no financial expertise. He has a team of investors, financial advisers, wealth managers, lawyers, and accountants that have that financial expertise — y’know, actual experts in their fields, which is what all wealthy men and women do when they want to stay wealthy men and women.
So dinner with Jay-Z is going to involve that man telling you, “you should’ve taken the money, idiot.”