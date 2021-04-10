DMX Completed A New Album And A Documentary Was In The Works

(AllHipHop Rumors)
DMX Has passed away, but his music lives on. That also includes new music.
The rapper had completed a full album for Def Jam Records and Ruff Ryders and it was slated for release in the summer. But that was the scheduled release before the deal the of legendary rapper.
According to reports, the plan is to continue forward with the release of the music. In fact, a documentary for HBO was also finished in addition to other musical work.
DMX died of a massive heart attack that left in a coma on life support at the age of 50. Minions of people prayed and offered their condolences for the rapper, born Earl Simmons. He was born in Mt. Vernon, New York, but raised in Yonkers. He rose to the highest heights of music and entertainment.
It is unclear what the role out of the music and film will look like now that DMX has died. However, Darrin “Dee” Dean of Ruff Ryders Inc. and Craig Brodhead, DMX’s manager told Lisa Evers of Fox 5 New York that the music would be coming.
RIP DMX!!!!
This dude dropped two classic albums the same year AllHipHop was founded and we are BLESSED and happy we were launched at a time when Hip-Hop needed some fresh air. God Bless The Dog.
You think he said, “Get at me God!” when he went to meet the Lord? I think so.