Does Cordae Secretly Go To Howard University?

Cordae And Howard University Have Been So Cool Recently, People Are Saying He Goes There!

Is Cordae currently a student at Howard University? I am curious about this, because I have been noticing that the 24-year old rapper has been at Howard quite a bit.

The other day he performed at the halftime show when Howard played on national TV. By the way, Michael B. Jordan was involved with that.

First things first: Wikipedia says that he is a student at Towson University in Maryland. That’s not far from Howard! We all know Wikipedia is not completely true all the time and isn’t readily updated when there’s no reason to update.

I believe that is great news to hear, as long as he’s still in college. He’s a very gifted artist and to see him continuing his education to supplement that Rap status is remarkable. So, to be clear, he had a listening party in September with students at Howard University. So that is part of the reason why this is a rumor, but not the only reason! He’s also participating in a tour of various HBCUs in a partnership with Coca-Cola. I think he is feeding his base a hearty meal.

So a source suggested that he might be a student there, but I am not so sure I can believe this one. It looks like he's an ally but not really a student. Also, the information that he was a student at Towson University is roughly 5 years old. So Wikipedia is a fail right now. But Cordae did film a rap video at that college so maybe he's sneaking classes in there.

Check that out!

Also, his new song with Lil Wayne is pure fire!