Does Eminem Have A New Album Coming?

The world is longing for new music from Eminem. The Detroit-based rapper and occasional mogul has not been out and about in the public sector. I think that’s a great way to live. Make money and stay out of the way.

Nevertheless, that does not stop fans from longing for him, like others I might add. And it seems like Em has to do something to satisfy those thirsty fans looking for a hit. So what does he do?

The word on the street is an Eminem has a treasure trove of unreleased material, which includes songs with both Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. What does this all mean? Essentially, the word is Eminem will be releasing a new album of unreleased material. it does not say, in this rumor, the period of time in which the songs were made. I can say that I doubt they are songs were made during the Dr. Dre era. Dre notoriously keeps his songs under lock and key.

Nevertheless, the closer we can get to that period of time, the better. I love that late 90s and early 2000s Eminem, who was raw and wild, and still on drugs.

Another thing: we do not want the AI bastards to get ahold of Eminem’s voice! I know he raps complex, but it is only a matter of time! Give us the good, Em!

By the way, Jim Jones recent talked about having songs with Dr. Dre and them being in that vault. Also the Blood’s in Jay-Z’s studio.