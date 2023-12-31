Does Frank Ocean’s Latest “Leak” Signal Longer Music Drought?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Frank Ocean fans are literally starving right now!

Frank Ocean’s highly sought after vault of music has once again been breached by eager hackers dying for new music from the career covert crooner.

This time, leakers managed to set free an angelic demo of an unreleased collaboration between Frank and Blood Orange. Though only about one-minute of the record has surfaced on Twitter (and it appears to be an interlude or unfinished cut of some sort based on how short it is), fans still can’t seem to get enough of the vibrant snippet. However, through all the excitement about the record, angst appeared to manifest on the timeline shortly after.

“These songs leaking is bound to happen when you have diehard fans waiting almost 8 years for a new album,” one user wrote in a reply underneath the thread of the snippet, to which another replied, “Well it’s scrapped anyway.”

Frank Ocean dropped his last album in 2016 and shows now signs of releasing anything anytime soon. And to burst the new music bubble even more, the purported leak previously surfaced in 2020. So at this point, we are getting repeat leaks—not even fresh, unheard material. In other words, it’s looking and sounding real quiet for new Frank Ocean in the near future. This joint still cranks, though.

Check out the snippet below.