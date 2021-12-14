Does Gangsta Boo Have Stalkers Since Verzuz?

Gangsta Boo has blown up again thanks to the Verzuz, but does she have an issue with a stalker since reemerging?

Gangsta Boo is experiencing a new life since she was a standout at the Verzuz with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia! She’s more poppin’ than ever…you know recently and that is a great thing. Right now, Gangsta Boo is back to her old self and has dropped a new song called “Sucker Free.” The song is on the grimey side so click here for that.

But the word on the street is that she has been experiencing some form of stalker coming at her. I can get it, because Boo is super sexy, but I also hear she is well protected too. So I hope she is turning up the heat to make sure nothing is affecting her. At any rate, Boo recently told AHH she was working on a new album and recent got into production.

“‘Sucka Free’ is a free download for my Boo Gang [album] for Christmas because we are tryuing to stay sucker free,” she said. “I freestyled the song last year around this time. I arranged all of my vocals nd how the beat breaks down in certain parts. Drumma did the beat, I did the song arrangement.”

Earlier this month, Boo was chided for screaming on Bizzy Bone, a rapper known for having some issues. But she was unapologetically BOO and did not take back anything she said in that Verzuz! I can respect that. Now, the Memphis Lady is at the point of blowing up all over again.

By the way, there’s a video for this “Sucka Free” song coming soon.

By the way part 2, we interviewed her when half of yall didn’t GAF about her…earlier this year.