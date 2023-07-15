Does Nas Have A Surprise Album Dropping?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nas might be releasing a new album…but when and who will he be working with?

The homie Nas must be celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary in the most Hip-Hop form possible. I am getting word that he is about to release a surprise album. When? Next week! That’s right! In about a week, a new project is coming.

There’s not much more to it than that. I am hearing that this rumored project is fire from Nas!

Can you believe how far this dude has come since llmatic, in 1994? With 16 GRAMMY nominations and one win, Nas has been on a tear. Do you think this will be in collaboration with Hit-Boy? Or will he surprise us with another producer? The streets have wanted that Preemo album for the longest time. ANYWAY, moving on, a true Renaissance man, Nas will be sure to give us something special. As a co-founder of Mass Appeal Records, whatever he does will further his status as a true legend in the Hip-Hop game.

Where is the Nas movie?