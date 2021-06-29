Does Ransom Have A Doppelgänger?

For those that don’t know, there’s a successful, dope and popular rapper in the New York City area named Ransom. Ransom, who claims Jersey City since he started rapping, is now one of the most lyrical cats out and he’s still making tremendous waves. This is his second act in a lot of ways because his first act was when he was closely affiliated with Joe Budden, DJ Clue and in a group called the A-Team. He and Joe had a falling out and it seemed like Ransom might fall off as well. That didn’t happen.

Now we have seen Ransom doing collaborations with the likes of Lloyd Banks and Royce Da 5′ 9″ and others such as the Griselda Records Crew. He’s really doing it big now and has found a way to signing with 38 Speech. Anyway, something weird really happened that I can’t speak on in tremendous detail but I can speak on in general. Ransom actually has a person going around impersonating him. The man is a splitting image of Ransom and he goes around getting in various VIP situation in New York and posting up as if he was Ransom. The only thing is it’s a dead ringer for the rapper, a proverbial doppelgänger. Can you believe it? Ransom has a whole doppelgänger out here in these streets!

I can’t believe I’m even writing this! Anyway, he is getting events and even beats from people! Maybe he is a real rapper that just happens to look like one of the best rappers out.

By the way, it would seem like Joe Budden is flirting with rapping again. I can only imagine he sees the exploits of his peers and wants some of the action!