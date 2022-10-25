Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat is still trending from her “Eyes Wide Shut” party over the weekend, in which she showed off her breasts.

Over the weekend, singer and rapper, Doja Cat broke the Internet as she celebrated her birthday.

Last night, when I was in a sleepy haze, I saw a tweet that woke me up. That tweet was of Doja Cat’s naked breasts. And what a sight it was!

Now, I am not one of those guys that has never seen a pair of breasts before. However, if you are acting as if seeing those your cats, mammary glands is just like seeing someone else’s, then you are a natural born fool.

Doja Cat is one of the weirdest people in music today, but she is also one of the sexiest and most talented musicians to. There’s always something magical about seeing a superstar of that caliber naked.

Well, she promised to do it on her 27th birthday, and she delivered. What’s so funny is that she didn’t even have pictures herself and asked for people to send her direct messages of herself nude. She just wanted to repost and spread the love. By the way, it was a sex party a-la Eyes Wide Shut party, according to reports.

So, it seems to be my duty to help her amplify the message. The only thing is, this is a rated PG situation, and I cannot post the naked pictures in full. What I can do is give you some direction and also some idea of what happened.

Doja Cat has been a very polarizing figure, but I think I am about ready to forgive her. Check out the pictures and let me know what you think in the comment section.

By the way, others were there too like Dreezy, Ariana Grande and Normani.

Normani arriving to Doja Cat’s birthday party last night pic.twitter.com/ASE4gUkKnn — ًً (@schnackmani) October 22, 2022

Ariana Grande and Dalton at Doja Cat's birthday party pic.twitter.com/8PaivNcqK2 — dev ᴺᴹ (@iambuterastann) October 22, 2022

Bieber was there too.

Norman showed off what she was working with.