Grand Opening — Grand Closing! Donald Trump’s New Social Media Platform Deactivated After TWO HOURS Thanks To Hack Attack

At this point, if you trust Donald Trump to do anything besides baby-sit your pet rock, it’s all your fault.

We told you, yesterday, that Trump was launching his own social network after getting deplatformed from all the existing ones, mostly for reasons that include being a cockwomble, inciting a literal insurrection, and encouraging his followers to drink bleach and eat horse paste. (You know, when your mother asked if you’d jump off the Brooklyn bridge just because your friend did, she was really hoping you wouldn’t say yes. Your devotion to Donald Trump makes your mama cry, people.)

As can be expected, Trump’s social network almost immediately caused problems the second it hit Beyoncé’s Internet. According to The Verge, Truth Social stole its entire platform from Mastodon (the open-source version of Twitter), which violated “a free and open-source software licensing agreement. The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has 30 days to comply with the terms of the license before its access is terminated — forcing it to rebuild the platform or face legal action.”

You mean, Donald Trump broke the law again? No way. I can’t believe it.

Anyway, less than two hours later, somebody hacked into Trump’s account and posted a picture of a pig sh*tting on its own s######. Access to the site was then shut down.

Check out the proof below.

It took less than two hours for Donald Trump's new social media to collapse under the weight of embarrassment. Trump's own account was quickly compromised and proceeded to post a photo of a pig defecating on its own s######. Access to the site is now shut down. — Dallas schools don't teach CRT (@stevanzetti) October 21, 2021

I'm not joking https://t.co/MtsbxpXnID — Dallas schools don't teach CRT (@stevanzetti) October 21, 2021

Later, it was revealed that this was a beta version of the Truth platform set to be launched next month. Regardless, it seems like Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to go forward with the social media site.

Grand opening…grand closing.