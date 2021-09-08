Donald Trump Honors The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in His Typical Dignified and Respectful Fashion

A very wise man once said that as a president, Barack Obama represented what Americans thought we were, but Donald Trump represented what Americans really are.

And nothing could better illustrate that wise maxim than to watch Donald Trump’s audacious display on the anniversary of 9/11.

As we previously told you, the nation’s (thankfully) former president is hosting what a previous journalist dubbed “Evander Holyfield’s comeback fight.” There’s just one thing that was left out: the exhibition fight is taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Proving that he remains completely oblivious, Donald Trump told ESPN, “I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

It was also announced that Trump’s former punching bag and namesake — Donald Trump Jr. — continues to yearn for his daddy’s approval will be co-hosting the event.

To be honest, I’m not sure why we’re really surprised that Donald Trump is honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — an event that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 6,000 others and still has bodies being found in the aftermath to this day — in such a fashion. Four years of his presidency should have proven that the man gets off on being the lowest possible common denominator — and half of the country relishes in that same stupidity.

And if that didn’t convince you, I’m sure that his behavior on the day of the attacks should have been a clue. He was more concerned about the non-existent damage to his buildings — and bragging that his buildings were now the tallest in Manhattan (fact check: they weren’t, and they’re not) — than seeing what he could do to help.

But I’m sure, in typical Donald Trump fashion, that Reek Junior will probably tweet something about TEH STRENF OF MURKA or some other performative, pseudo-macho boolsheet on the actual anniversary day (bonus points if he includes something about “Sleepy Joe” and/or Hunter Biden, who — unlike Uday Junior — is genuinely loved by his father despite his various screw-ups).

This, in turn, will prompt Donald Trump supporters to tweet performative MAGA YEW ESS AYE boolsheet, and Trump detractors to tweet performative Fight The Power By Voting for the Next Old White Guy boolsheet — all while forgetting that the point of the anniversary is to shut the f##k up and actually remember the victims.

Lather, rinse, repeat. America, get it together, please. We’re embarrassing.