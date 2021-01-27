Dr. Dre’s Dad & Daughter Speak On Not Seeing Him In A Long Time!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Dr. Dre has not talked to his father in years. The rapper, who just was released from the hospital because of an aneurysm, has made headlines once again. This time, not because of any health related issues, but because his 73-year-old father says the good Doctor no longer speaks to him.
Dr. Dre is currently embroiled in an epic divorce case from his wife of 20+ years and I am quite sure he is busy. But, wouldn’t you think he would have time to talk to his father? No!
We know things are not as they seem in these types of cases because Dr. Dre is filthy rich, in fact he makes filthy rich look clean! With that sort of money, comes a certain type of problem that most of us cannot fathom. People want money, people want fevers, people ask for all sorts of things, I would assume. Dr. Dre is no exception! But when it gets to the point of losing touch with your father, it seems a bit weird. Don’t you owe a debt to your parents? Maybe not!
Here is what the good doctor’s good father had to say about his son.
“I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was.”
“We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”
Some have speculated that maybe they didn’t have a good relationship before the fame and money.
I don’t know. This comes on the heels of Dre apparently not seeing his daughter LaTanya Young for 17 years. She even told The Daily Mail, she doesn’t even want money.
“Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own.”
“I was on assistance for a while, it’s embarrassing to say. He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me. He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along.”
“I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”
LaTanya blames the soon to be ex-wife Nicole for keeping her from her pops.
“I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better. I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter.”
I pray for HEALING!!!!!! The name of the Father, The Son…And The Daughter!