Drake Accused Of Instagram Entanglement With Mustard’s Ex-Wife In Spite Of Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake is moving crazy if this turns out to be what it looks like.

Drake fans believe the Toronto rapper is attempting to tell Mustard to catch up based on his latest petty social media move.

Chanel Thierry, the West Coast music producer’s ex-wife, has apparently followed none other than the 6 God himself on Instagram. Adding fuel to the fire, Drake swiftly reciprocated by following her back, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. And based on the screenshot proof, the theory is airlock-tight considering both of their following tallies on the app currently match up.

Coincidentally, this latest messy development adds to the swirling news cycle generated after Kendrick Lamar and Mustard recently made headlines for their powerhouse performance at the Juneteenth “The Pop-Out: Ken & Friends” concert, which left fans and music legends crowning K. Dot the “King of the West. Not to mention the move also comes on the heels of the pair taking over the internet with the behind the scenes footage from their recent shoot for the official music video for the scorching Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” which was shot in Compton.

Additionally, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see how Drake will respond to Kendrick and Mustard’s undeniable synergy as rumors circulate that Drizzy may release another diss track when K. Dot drops the video for their chart-topping collab. There’s also added context to this situation based on Mustard’s relationship with Thierry, which appears to have strained following a court battle earlier this year.

In January, he was reportedly seeking sole legal custody of the 11-year-old son he shares with his ex-wife after he expressed his concerns about their son’s education at the school he was attending. The former couple also went to battle in court over finances after it was reported that Thierry demanded $80,000 per month in child support for their three kids. However, reports confirm they have since agreed to monthly support payments of $24,000.

There’s also a ton of speculation that Drake’s move following Thierry could be a calculated retaliation, and or revenge tactic, Drizzy is exploring due to the producer seemingly “switching up” on him. Even though Mustard and Kendrick achieved a No. 1 debut with “Not Like Us” the track serves as their first collaboration and the Perfect 10 producer also recently revealed he has been attempting to get K. Dot on one of his records for years.

As a result, the track’s success has been a topic of heated debate, particularly when compared to Mustard’s past collaborations with Drake, including the 2019 hit “Who Do You Love” featuring YG.

Could we see a Drake-Mustard face-off in the near future? Will there be another round of the Drake and Kendrick beef? Could we see Thierry “Pop-Out” with The Boy?

Who tf knows, but one thing is for sure, we are in the midst of one of the pettiest of times in rap.