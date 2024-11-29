Drake and Kendrick Have More Rumors Than a Slaughterhouse Has Beef

There are so many Drake/Kendrick rumors right now that we can barely keep up.

Drake changes his Instagram avatar, and everybody starts talking. With 144 million followers, if Drake does something, people will notice! Now, he’s changed it to a picture of Lil Wayne and a baby. Could this somehow mean Lil Wayne is coming for Kendrick? It’s hard not to wonder, especially since this change came after Lil Wayne got tight with Kendrick for mentioning his name. Coincidence? Maybe, but it feels a little suspect. (I’d post it, but I don’t want to get sued.)

Speaking of Wayne, the rumor that he recorded a diss toward Kendrick seems to be false. I saw the claim on IG, but one of Wayne’s guys dropped a “CAP” emoji in response to the idea that a track was on the way. I was kind of looking forward to this clash, but I guess cooler heads prevailed.

Meanwhile, Drake reportedly unfollowed Timbaland after Tim made a comment about Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. To be fair, Tim didn’t even say much. Somebody else commented, “...Not a rap battle BUT if he would’ve won the rap battle, he wouldn’t be suing. Make it make sense. You can’t create a storm and cry when it rains.” Timbaland just replied with a simple face emoji—nothing crazy. But the internet being the internet, people checked, and sure enough, Drake wasn’t following the hit-making producer anymore. Now, whether Drake ever followed Tim in the first place is unconfirmed, but as of now? Yeah, he’s not following him.

On another note, Lefty Gunplay leaked that Kendrick has a deluxe version of his album coming! This lines up with rumors of a possible double album. Adding to the hype, there’s chatter that Kendrick might have locked in a track with the GOAT of GOATs, JAY-Z! That alone has people buzzing. And The Alchemist seems to be hinting at something too—though nothing directly tied to K-Dot just yet.

Here’s the tweet from The Alchemist:

The year isn’t over. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 28, 2024

As for this legal drama with Drake, some folks think it’s part of a bigger play. Me? I’m not so sure. What do you think?

Hit the comments!