Drake Seems to Confirm Romance With Johanna Leia

Though he hasn’t come right out and said it, Drake seems to be confirming that he’s involved with Instagram model Johanna Leia.

In an Instagram post, the Certified Lover Boy posed seductively with Leia, leading to speculation that their relationship was all but confirmed. Check out the post below.

Previously, Leia’s son seemed to confirm that Drake could become his new step-daddy when he posted a photo of his diamond studded, custom OVO chain with the number 10 pendant. Amari Bailey, for his part, is a rising star in the basketball world, as indicated by his ESPN profile.

Check out Bailey’s custom gift from the 6 God himself, below.

Drake gifts Amari Bailey a custom chain ❄️ @Drake pic.twitter.com/ueu9QYUgEQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) August 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time that speculation has arisen about Drake and his love life, but this is the first time that he seems to be all but confirming what he’s doing (something he hasn’t even done with his son’s mother, so take that for what it’s worth).

That said, all of us are hip to the “celebrity dating game,” and we know how these dudes move. If nothing else, this is just more promotion for Certified Lover Boy, and keeps people talking about Drake, which gets them to buy his album some more.

Lather, rinse, repeat. The game is always the same.

Although I really wish some of y’all would chill out with the thought that you’ll be getting yourself a piece of Drake in the bedroom. I’d give my left ovary to not log on to Twitter and see this nonsense when I open up the app: