Drake Goes Rogue With Omarion In Houston — Talks Ludacris Beef & Hands Out 1942

It appears as though Drake is having himself a little too much fun, at the expense of Ludacris and possibly fueled by top-shelf tequila, while celebrating his 38th birthday.

After hosting a shindig with his close friends and family during a strip club gathering earlier this week, the Toronto native continued his celebratory spree with yet another event in H-Town. However, instead of dancers being the main attraction, Drake and his associates served as the entertainment for the night at the nostalgia party.

The “Family Matters” rapper combed through decades of hits at the event which doubled as a mini-concert. Operating as a live radio station broadcast, dubbed 93.5 Flow Hip-Hop & R&B, the event featured appearances from Drake, former B2K vocalist Omarion and more.

But this wasn’t any ordinary broadcast, considering Drake was on stage both MC’ing and handing out bottles of the expensive tequila brand 1942 to patrons in the crowd while Omarion serenaded onlookers. The throwback vibes were also in full effect as Drake even took a moment to perform his fan-favorite mixtape track “November 18” which he reportedly wrote after becoming obsessed with a stripper he met in Houston early on in his career.

Seemingly on queue, things got a tad bit messy when the DJ began cycling through early 2000s era hits and landed on Atlanta rap veteran Ludacris’ 2009 anthem “Pimpin’ All Over The World” featuring Bobby V. Rather than sit back and enjoy the immaculate vibes of the song, Drake felt the get some things off his chest. And in doing so, he revealed to attendees that he and Ludacris used to be at odds over, you guessed it, a woman they were apparently both romantically involved with.

“I used to beef with Ludacris because he dated my first girlfriend,” Drake said to the crowd.

“I swear to God, no cap I used to have beef with Ludacris. Shout out to Ludacris though.”

After dealing another unintelligible shout out, Drake and the DJ let the song rock, but his admission was still clearly on the minds of patrons attending the event. The clip quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and allowed old anecdotes about the two rappers to resurface on the timeline. On user remarked on how Drake told the story of how he once showed a woman he was dating his music and she insisted he play some Ludacris’ songs instead. While its unclear the status of the relationship between Drake and Ludacris is present day, it would be hard to believe there is any smoke between them, considering Luda has been married to his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue since 2014. Coincidentally enough, he shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram story around the same time Drake was going off on his brief, retrospective rant.

