Drake Called Out Over Kendrick Lamar Parallels In New “Nokia” Music Video

Drake faced fresh scrutiny over his “Nokia” music video after social media users accused him of mimicking Kendrick Lamar’s visual style and thematic choices from “Not Like Us.”
Released Monday (March 31), the black-and-white “Nokia” video—shot in IMAX and directed by Theo Skudra—features the rapper throwing elaborate parties, rollerblading through neon-lit scenes and coordinating it all with a retro flip phone.
But it wasn’t the cinematic flair or the cameo from NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that drew the most attention—it was the alleged similarities to Lamar’s work.
Viewers quickly pointed out that Drake’s dance sequence bore a striking resemblance to one K. Dot performed in “Not Like Us.”
Others highlighted the presence of dancers styled similarly to those in Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.
One of the most talked-about moments came at the end of “Nokia,” when an owl—Drake’s signature OVO symbol—flies freely across the screen, a move some interpreted as a counter to Lamar’s use of a caged animal in his own video.
The comparisons didn’t stop there. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” featured NBA player DeMar DeRozan, while Drake’s “Nokia” included Gilgeous-Alexander. Some online speculated that the basketball-themed cameos were more than coincidence.
Screenshots and side-by-side clips flooded social media as users debated whether the similarities were coincidence or something more calculated. Theories ranged from strategic trolling to a more profound commentary on their creative competition.
Drake trolling Kendrick Lamar with Nokia and a music video in IMAX
More inspiration from Kendrick Lamar and the west coast found in the new Drake "NOKIA" music video. This was a scene in the Super Bowl ad when Dr. Dre performed, I'm telling yall, this s### ain't stopping no time soon.
Drake mocking Kendrick's Super Bowl performance in the #Nokia video
Drake was really mocking Kendrick in the Nokia video.
Despite the chatter, “Nokia” continues to climb the charts, sitting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of its release week.