Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Old Tweets Scrutinized Over Diddy Fandom

The rhetoric of both Drake and Kendrick Lamar is being put underneath a microscope once again. As the news cycle continues to swirl with rumors of what sparked the alleged rap beef between Future, Metro Boomin, Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, Diddy’s mounting sexual assault allegations are in the mix. Now, instead of fans studying the aforementioned rapper’s lyrics in search of subs and sneak-dissing bars, their old tweets are being examined.

Exhibit A: Drake’s 12-year-old tweet from March 2012 was catapulted on the timeline of 4.6 million users earlier this week after someone appeared to uncover an early connection between Drake and Diddy.

“From this n###a Diddy View I think I see his vision too,” Drake wrote in the tweet.

In an eerily similar fashion, a tweet from Lamar also timestamped with March 2012 was also brought into the view of upwards of 2.2 million viewers after a user recycled the post.

“Birdman, Master P, Puff Daddy = Boss,” Lamar tweeted at the time. Accompanied with the tweet was also a Genius lyric from the former Top Dawg Entertainment lyricist’s good kid, m.A.A.d city album track “Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst,” which read, “Three n###s in one room, first time I was tossed.”

Users even managed to sift through old tweets from late Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant illustrating his support for Diddy.

“#CANTSTOPWONTSTOP by my man @diddy is an inspiration and testament to HARD WORK. World premiere is tonight on itunes #inspirational,” Kobe tweeted in 2017.

#CANTSTOPWONTSTOP by my man @diddy is an inspiration and testament to HARD WORK. World premiere is tonight on itunes 🙌 #inspirational — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 10, 2017

Someone else went as far as alluding to the possibility of a connection between the death of South African rapper Aka and Diddy after uncovering a tweet in which he appeared to attribute the Bad Boy mogul as his source of inspiration behind creating a flavored alcoholic spirit.

“You inspire me so much! I even started my own range of vodka flavors so I could be a boss like you! Come to AFRICA soon @Diddy We love you! And we love,” Aka wrote in a tweet in 2019.

You inspire me so much! I even started my own range of vodka flavors so I could be a boss like you! Come to AFRICA soon @Diddy We love you! ♥️ And we love 😍🍉 pic.twitter.com/Ce1tUR4f8u — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 9, 2019

Last but not least, City Girl’s Yung Miami’s Diddy tweet from two years ago regained social media attention along with tweets from USHER and DJ Fresh getting pulled into it. What do y’all think? Is this just a coincidence and the internet is reaching, per usual, or could this be apart of a bigger trend yet-to-be-discovered?

Check out the other tweets below and decide for yourself.

