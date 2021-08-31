Lil Nas X Hilariously Trolls Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Cover Art

Lil Nas X hilariously trolled Drake with a parody of the cover art of ‘Certified Lover Boy.’ The post almost immediately went viral.

Lil Nas X has trolled Drake over the Certified Lover Boy cover art in the most hilarious way.

The controversial rapper and provocateur posted a photo featuring a series of pregnant men, with the caption “MONTERO: THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021.” Although Montero will be dropping on that date — and Lil Nas X shared a link to pre-save it — it’s unclear if this will be the cover art (probably not, but it’d be great if it were).

Check it out below.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, fan speculation around the new Drake album continues to abound on Twitter. Ever since the cover art by Damien Hirst, fans all over the world have been wondering what the multi-platinum rap superstar has in store.

Drake is dropping Certified Lover Boy , an album about love (baby making) 9 months after the expected release date, (9 months is a full term pregnancy), on LABOR day weekend. (labor as in giving birth) which is why there are pregnant emojis on the cover, hence is why the album wi pic.twitter.com/P7HQU7Pst4 — Playy⁷ ♡⋆⋆꙳⁎* (@4PLAYYGRL) August 30, 2021

What High Snobiety has confirmed, however, is that Drake will be partnering with Nike to drop official merch tied to the album. The merch includes T-shirts with quotes from the album, including I don’t miss… Let alone miss you,” and, “Something other than me has got to give.” He’s currently handing out shirts all over his hometown of Toronto.

Certified Lover Boy billboards have gone up in Toronto



CLB x Nike tees are also being handed out tonight in the 6 according to Drake pic.twitter.com/qxr4aP6MyV — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 31, 2021

The initial Certified Lover Boy collection was released in partnership with Nike back in 2020. Certified Lover Boy, the album, will drop on September 3rd.