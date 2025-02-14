Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Accused Of Hijacking Freddie Gibbs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could this just be a coincidence or a part of a pattern for Drake?

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are being accused of highjacking portions of the intellectual property for their upcoming collaborative project on the eve of its release.

In a string of tweets Freddie Gibbs shared on Thursday (February 13), he alluded to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR stealing the idea for the title of their collaborative project, $ome $exy $ongs 4u from his 2022 project $oul $old $eparately. Though it was clear he was bothered, Gibbs appeared to downplay his apparent outrage over the move in the initial tweets he shared.

”Damn they even stole the rabbits too,” Freddie Gibbs wrote, adding, “I’m flattered.”

In a follow up tweet, he shared a trailer for his 2022 album, further trolling Drake and PND, writing “$$$4u.” Additionally, in another tweet, Gibbs wrote “Shout out @souljaboy,” seemingly referencing the “Crank That” hitmaker because previously accused Drake of copying his whole flow in a viral interview with The Breakfast Club.

While there were users who were skeptical of Gibbs’ claims, a number of users also supported him in expressing his belief his creative ideas were ripped off.

“I f### with you Gibbs but nah lol keep up the great rapping tho,” one user wrote in a tweet quoting a separate tweet Drake shared in 2013 which read, “$$$…the green persuader.”

“This apart of his playbook,” another user wrote in a reply to Gibbs tweet which featured a photo of the two rappers together.

This was 3 days ago fam… you got bigger fish to fry. Why is your baby mama with the n#### that put you in intensive care? pic.twitter.com/E50f2zkgLE — Jay (@Afrikanfreak1) February 13, 2025

Believe it or not, Gibbs isn’t the only artist Drake and PND are being accused of jacking swag from for this project. A Twitter Hip-Hop fan page has also began floating around the theory that the pair of OVO artists also stole the idea for the cover art for their project from a smaller act who also hails from Canada.

Apparently, John River is also an artist from Mississauga, which is PND’s hometown. According to a tweet from the platform, John River has a lead that he conducted multiple meetings with PND and other OVO members to discuss the creative process for his music video “Hope City II.” In particular, the conversations were apparently about the Marilyn Monroe Towers in Mississauga, which were featured in both John Rivers, music video and the cover artwork for Drake and PND’s album.

Check out the tweet below to see the references social media users allege link Drake and PND to the Mississauga artist.

JUST IN: People are claiming Drake & PND’s ‘$$$4U’ album cover may have stolen ideas from Canadian artist John River as well as Freddie Gibbs.



John River, who is from Mississauga (same city as PND), says that he had multiple meetings with PND/OVO members where they asked him… pic.twitter.com/UWkYec65hk — Joey (@gothamhiphop) February 13, 2025