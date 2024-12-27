Drake Reveals Secret Weapon In Legal Battle Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake hosted a mega DRIZZMAS giveaway where he let slip his secret weapon in the legal challenge over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Drake delivered many memorable moments during a recent livestream, and while he narrowly avoided dissing Kendrick Lamar, the OVO founder seemingly addressed his rival and his recent legal action against Universal Music Group.

Streamer Adin Ross hosted Drake’s DRIZZMAS live giveaway on Thursday (December 26). During the stream, Drake read letters from the winners before declaring the results.

One fan concluded their note with a jab at Kendrick Lamar, and Drake just about caught himself before repeating it.

“Oh I am not reading that,” he joked.

He’s literally afraid to even say his name. Kendrick is Drakes Voldemort. https://t.co/RFpvMpENZH — Mike Sullivan (@msully5433) December 27, 2024

However, Drake alluded to his culture-shifting battle with Kendrick Lamar and his recent bombshell legal challenge over K. Dot’s “Not Like Us.” According to Drake, he cannot be defeated, as long as his mom remains in his corner.

Sandi Graham joined her son to deliver an uplifting message for the new year.

Drake’s mom Sandi came on stream and spoke a beautiful message about never giving up hope pic.twitter.com/juk72zK9xN — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 27, 2024

Drake praised his mom after her speech, likening her to a secret weapon.

“That’s my mother btw. Any of you guys think you can finish me…” he said. “It doesn’t matter, from one man to the biggest corporation in the world you guys will never done me. Are you crazy? The most powerful force you ever seen in your life, me and her.”

Drake popping s### at his opps and UMG after his mom gave a speech



"That's my mother btw, any of you guys think you can finish me.. from one man to the biggest corporation you guys will never done me are you crazy.. most powerful force you ever seen in your life, me and her." pic.twitter.com/vmS7G6Tz0r — D.Rodgers🌪️ (@codedinthe6) December 27, 2024

While Drake dodged an accidental Kendrick Lamar diss, the same could not be said for Rick Ross.

He read a fan letter referring to his hosting partner Adin as “the healthy Ross.” Drake promptly followed up with what seemed to be a tongue-in-cheek apology, adding “Oh s###! I wasn’t supposed to read that out.”

Nonetheless, the Toronto superstar still poked fun at Rozay, adding, “He ain’t lying.”