Drake Shouts Out $uicideBoy$ After Trending Over Concert Appearance With Mystery Woman

Uncover the backlash Drake has received after attending the $uicideBoy$ impactful concert in Toronto.

Drake’s attempt to show love to a pair of renowned underground artists has seemingly been overshadowed by the presence of a mystery woman.

On Tuesday (September 24), multiple clips of Drake enjoying the $uicideBoy$ recent concert in Toronto begin trending on social media. In a post the “Circadian Rhythm” lyricist shared on his Instagram account, he penned a glowing shout-out to the $uicideBoy$, describing how their rise has left him filled with a unique sense of pride.

“@yungxrist @suicideleopard what a show that s### made me reflective and proud of the journey for all of us to watch you pack out the Scotia and see the city show you both love…NOLA legends @suicideboys,” Drake wrote in the caption of the post.

However, the highlight of the content circulating didn’t appear to be about Drizzy casually vibing out with the G59 label talent or the fanbase that packed out Scotiabank Arena for the concert. Instead, many users quickly began speculating about the identity of the mystery woman seen standing next to Drake in multiple video clips. Though it has not been directly confirmed, it appears as though Drake and the woman attended the concert together — and there’s even a photo of them essentially standing shoulder-to-shoulder while taking in the show. In the comments section of a post AllHipHop shared of Drake and the mystery woman, a number of users shared their theories about the identity of the OVO top-shotta’s possible suitor.

“Kendrick been right since the beginning,” a user wrote referencing Drake’s recent battle with the West Coast MC.

“On a school night?” another user questioned rhetorically, inferring that the woman was underage.

There were also several users who claimed Drake wasn’t there on a date at all, and in fact, was there scouting sauce to snatch for his upcoming releases.

“He’s there to steal their aura and style… Use it for his next song,” a user alleged.

“Was he there to pick up under age girls, young Boys, or copy there style?? We just never know with Drake,” another user added.

In a sense, it’s more than sad that Drake can’t even pop out in his own city and show artists love without it becoming a scandal. Even more so, it’s crazy to see folks jumping the gun without any sort of concrete info to cling to.

Check out Drake kicking it body-to-body with the unnamed woman below.