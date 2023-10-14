Drake Knows “Recovering Aubrey’s Angel” Who Disowned Him On “The Breakfast Club”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s mysterious beef with Bobbi Althoff is going to have to take a back seat to his latest quarrel with journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy. Krishnamurthy recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote her new book, Fashion Killa, and in the process, discussed her stint at the head of a 2010s-era Drake fan club entitled “Aubrey’s Angles.”

While Krishnamurthy said she was a fan of early Drizzy, she confessed she’s grown to dislike the music the 6 God has been releasing. “He lost me somewhere, after Views—it’s almost like that friend from high school that we don’t have anything in common in anymore and I kind of don’t want to hang out with them so I’ll see you on social media but let’s never speak again,” Krishnamurthy said of her current sentiments toward Drake.

Well, apparently, that didn’t sit well with Drake, who wrote, “Was this interview already on the schedule, who is this,” in the comments section of an Instagram post with the clip. However, Drizzy and Krishnamurthy apparently have history and the author didn’t let the “8AM In Charlotte” rapper off that easily in her Twitter reply to his comments.

“Hey @Drake you probably forgot I interviewed you for @VibeMagazine in 2009 and covered OVO Fest for @RollingStone,” she wrote in part. “It’s been a long time since you’ve talked to a real journalist but when you’re ready, let me know. Have Oliver hit me.”

This is a screenshot of the video clip but context was Aubrey’s Angel pic.twitter.com/xwwTOGr6Sw — Aleisha (@aleishanokeyz) October 13, 2023

Maybe this does prove that both Jemele Hill and Elliott Wilson were right and that Drake needs to check in with some real-deal Hip-Hop journalists.