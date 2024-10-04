Drake Trolled By FashionNova Over Metro Boomin “BBL Drizzy” Diss—Social Media Can’t Get Enough

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how Metro Boomin’s Drake diss is becoming a trend in the fast-fashion industry.

Drake is seemingly being targeted by the fast-fashion industry, and as a result, social media trolls are taking full advantage of the moment.

Popular online retailer FashionNova is trending on social platforms such as Twitter (X) after users discovered what appears to be a product on their website that throws shade at Drake over Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy” diss beat in an ad for a new sale item titled “BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory.”

It appears as though the ad for the product uses a model who’s styled in an outfit parodying Drake’s look from the video for “8am in Charlotte” from the For All The Dogs album. As if the fake BBL butt pad wasn’t enough of an indication that the ad was taking a shot at Drizzy, the hairstyle pinned with the colorful hair clips paired with a sweatshirt that appears to read Papi, possibly referencing Drake’s Instagram handle, was a sure-fire signal of the smoke.

As expected, Twitter users quickly picked up on the images of the FashionNova product and ran rampant with the narrative throughout the timeline.

“Ok I changed my mind, Meek definitely ain’t have it this bad [crying laughing face emoji],” one user wrote in a quoted reply of the screenshots of the butt pad ad.

Several users speculated whether there would be legal ramifications for the stunt, considering how blatantly it appears the ad is disparaging Drake’s likeness.

“Yeah gone head and sue em Drake,” another user chimed in, to which an additional tweet added, “Now if Drake sue tf out of Fashion Nova he ain’t wrong lol.”

One user noted how the ad proves that Metro Boomin wasn’t a slouch himself when it came to responding to shots Drake sent at him amid his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year.

“Everyone talks about how Kendrick defeated Drake but every now and then you get a reminder that Metro got a good couple jabs in,” the user remarked.

While it’s unclear whether or not if there will be legal repercussions for FashionNova over this product, it wouldn’t be surprising if Drake used this to his advantage. If you’ll recall, a mere weeks after Metro released the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental and initiated the song challenge, Drake hopped on the beat during his feature on Sexyy Red’s fan-favorite track “You My Everything” and proceeded to rap about buying BBL’s for women he’s dated.