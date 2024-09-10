Drake Wants Another Battle With Kendrick Lamar; His Fam Weighs In

Drake wants a “Round 2” with Kendrick Lamar and, according to his people, he’s going to try again.

Drake must be feeling sick right now! The Canadian rapper and mogul-in-the-making has taken what is considered to be the biggest loss in Hip-Hop history to Kendrick Lamar. This isn’t just an opinion—it’s a factual statement.

So, what do you do when you take a loss? It depends on the person. Some people get up and keep moving, while others jump right back into business as usual. Then some (just Drake) try to get a do-over. In Hip-Hop, there aren’t any do-overs! This seems to be what Drake and his camp of supporters are hoping for—they want a “round two.” But weren’t there already several rounds? Song after song, in my mind, were rounds.

Drake and his team aren’t letting it go. DJ Akademiks has publicly stated that round two will happen. But how? Will they unload another series of diss tracks aimed at the Compton menace? Are they going to try digging up dirt on Kendrick Lamar? Isn’t that shovel broken? I think they need to let it go. Unfortunately, everything Drake has released this year has either fallen on deaf ears or hasn’t changed the perception of his loss. And that’s the key—perception has taken over. Despite Drake still being one of the top-streamed artists, it hasn’t shifted the public’s view of this loss.

Now, OVO Chubbs is reportedly waiting for Kendrick to drop a new album so they can make fun of it. On his IG stories, he said, “TELL THAT LITTLE BOY DROP!!! BUT HE WON’T HE KNOWS.” Is this how they plan to ensure a “round two”? I guess they’re waiting for Kendrick to slip up, so they’ll have something new to talk about. But I’m convinced that nothing can make Kendrick do anything he doesn’t want to do. He’s already shown he does not respond to the opps’ pressure. On top of that, Kendrick is performing at next year’s Super Bowl and is almost certain to perform “Not Like Us” for a global audience. Let’s not forget—the Super Bowl is the most-watched event in the world every year. My Lord! This is unprecedented!

Since when was AK Team Drake like this?

By the way, still waiting on Chubbs to crash something.