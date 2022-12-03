Drake Was Clowning Kanye Over Chris Paul Wayyyyy Back!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Drake have had beef in the past, but now we know Drake knew something we are just catching on to about his foe.

I know it has been a minute, but Drake and Kanye West once upon a time- HAD BEEF. They mended those ties recently in a concert that J. Prince put together. That concert was a fund raiser for Larry Hoover, the former gang boss turned activist turned political prisoner-of-sorts.

In October 2018, Drake confided in Kanye and told him about his child. Yada, yada, yada…Pusha-T reveals to the world that Drake has a son in one of the illest diss songs ever – “The Story of Adidon.” It was ill for a lot of reasons. Anyway, They continued to beef and Kanye tried meeting with Drizzy to no avail. Yada, yada, yada…Drake follows Kim Kardashian on social media as she and Kanye’s marriage is falling apart. Somewhere in there. Drake new soughing.

Two months later, the Yeezy designer called out Drake in a Twitter spree, alleging that he’d been “trying to meet with” the Canadian artist for six months.

ANNNND Yada…Yada…Yada. Drake was clowning Kanye bat then with the new allegation – pumped out into the world by Kanye – that hooper Chris Paul ran all up in his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye blurted this out just before getting the boot from Twitter for a pro-N### stance. The dude posted a s#######. OK…even Elon Musk was like, “You gotta go, bro.”

So, here is what Drake had posted a few years ago.

He clearly knew more about the rumor than we did.

So did Chris Paul crush Kim K? She says no!

She emphatically denies this happened. Well, I would not expect her to just go along with her raving ex. She maintains he simply wants to divert attention away from his n###-loving ways. That ain’t happening, rest assured.