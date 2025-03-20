Drake’s Associate Top5 Warns Kanye West Over Rumored Visit To Toronto

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s associate Top5 has Issued an ominous warning as Kanye West allegedly plans visit to their home turf.

During a recent livestream, Drake’s associate Top5 added fuel to the fire simmering the social media feud between himself and West by making a series of cryptic, threatening remarks about West’s rumored plans to visit the Toronto. Among other things, Top5 appeared to imply that the West may not be welcome when discussing West’s erratic behavior via a phone call on stream.

“That guy lost it—that guy ain’t the same man,” Top5 said. He also hinted at behind-the-scenes issues, referencing West’s former alliance to the Kardashians and Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, adding, “Lamar Odom probably passed him the pipe, you know what I mean?”

But the most shocking revelation came when Top5 claimed West had just texted him directly, saying he was headed to Toronto—and without security.

“They just text right now said he’s come to Toronto,” he said. “Let’s see if he’s gangster enough. Let’s see if he’s gangster enough to walk in my city. He said no bodyguards either. That’s what he just text me.”

Though Top5 didn’t explicitly threaten Kanye, his tone suggested that West’s arrival in Toronto might not go without consequences.

“Let’s see what happens, right? I don’t like to say too much on that,” he said.

The comments come after West’s latest social media rant, in which he took shots at Drake once again. West took to Twitter to share screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Top5.

“Where’s the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird ass threatening text,” West wrote. He also dismissed Top5’s attempts to intimidate him, saying, “Broooo I don’t care about threats.”

The situation escalated when West labeled Top5 as “Drake’s shooter” and taking a jab at Kim Kardashian, referring to her as an “old white lady.”

“This dumb ass n#### gone get everybody locked up,” Kanye West said of Top5. “Next thing you know Drake gets charged with a Rico.”

Top5 also shared a video directed at 50 Cent asking him to tell Big Meech to stop DM’ing him and calling the ex-drug kingpin a rat hours before he made the statements about West.

Check out the clip in the post above.