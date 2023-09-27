Drake’s “Nothing Was The Same” Album Meant To Be Played In Reverse?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Literally nothing was the same after I stumbled upon this TikTok fan theory!

Apparently, we’ve been listening to Drake’s cult-classic album Nothing Was The Same incorrectly for the last 10 years. I know this sounds crazy, but this TikTok fan theory seriously has me considering that there may be an entirely alternative approach to the listening experience of this project.

Drake supposedly laid out the entire ideology behind the intent of NWTS being played in reverse in a 2013 interview with VIBE magazine in which he revealed the deluxe version of the LP would “flip the whole tracklist” so that “Pound Cake” featuring JAY-Z and “Too Much” would serve as the opening tracks.

To be honest, I was nearly sold by this point, but then the deep-dive clip goes on to reference the cryptic nesteggs Drizzy baked into the outro on “Furthest Thing,” the second song in the original sequential tracklist.

Specifically during verse three when Drake raps: “How much time is this n### spendin’ on the intro/Lately I’ve been feelin’ like Guy Pearce in Memento.” By the way, Guy Pearce is the main character from the film Momento, in which the plot unfolds in reverse. With that Momento reference clicking, this is starting to seem less and less like a reach and more like a real deal urban legend that’s been solved.

Check out the theory below and let us know what you’re thinking.