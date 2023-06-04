Drake’s Painted Nails Get The Internet In An Uproar

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake done went and painted his nails, causing the internet to go nuts.

So, guess who’s causing a stir on social media right now? Yep, it’s none other than Drake! The Toronto superstar recently decided to show off his flashy new style by painting his nails yellow. But, let me tell you, his fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it.

This is a thing, people!

It seems like painting nails is becoming quite the trend among male celebrities, and Drake has hopped on the bandwagon. Some fans couldn’t believe their eyes and commented with a bunch of surprised emojis, saying things like, “Not you too, Drake, bruh!” Another fan even joked, “Hey, Drake, can you do my nails too?” And someone else chimed in, saying, “Drake is the type of guy to paint his nails yellow.” This is not groundbreaking at all. People like like Tyler The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X, and Machine Gun Kelly have already embraced the trend.

Stills of Drake rocking Nail Paint have been going Viral‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/rGLF23XiPc — Pubity News (@pubity) June 4, 2023

But that’s not all that’s been going on in Drake’s world lately. He recently caught everyone’s attention with a flirty exchange on Instagram with model Corinna Kopf. It all went down while he was promoting a $1 million giveaway with a betting company. During the announcement, he hinted at giving Corinna a foot massage during a live stream. Talk about mixing business with pleasure, right?

Drake took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “THE BOY IS BACK TO CRACK A SAFE @stake SATURDAY THE RETURN OF THE BTC BANDIT AKA ROULETTE RANSACKER AKA PRAGMATIC POACHER AKA HACKSAW HIJACKER. I might massage @corinnakopf feet live on air, you just never know. TUNE IN.”

But let’s not forget that Drake is an incredibly successful artist. I mean, the guy has sold over 170 million albums worldwide! He’s won numerous awards, including 34 Billboard Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, and more. And of course, he always manages to make headlines with his fashion sense, whether it’s for better or worse.

Well, Drake certainly knows how to keep us talking, doesn’t he? Whether it’s his music, his fashion, or his unexpected nail painting, he always manages to make waves. Love him or hate him, he’s definitely got that star power.