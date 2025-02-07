Drake’s Shady Remark About DJ Khaled’s Album Leads To New Drake Bell Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Does this count as the “Drake Effect” or what?

Drake may not have actually ruined DJ Khaled album rollout after all.

Instead, he may have actually added another layer to it, and thrown up a lob for both Khaled and another artist, if we’re being honest. However, along with Drizzy, the fast resolve of one of Nickelodeon network’s most famous, and controversial child actors, Drake Bell, also took this situation from awkward to kind of awesome. Mere hours after the Toronto rapper briefly lashed out at DJ Khaled over his album announcement on Instagram in a post-and-delete comment in which he referenced the actor, Bell actually launched a campaign of his own to align himself with the Miami-bred producer.

”Yo @djkhaled hit me up bro!” Drake Bell wrote in a tweet on February 6 after Drizzy claimed he wouldn’t appear on Khaled’s new album Aalam Of God and the actor would instead.

Believe it or not, Bell appears to have managed to actually connect with Khaled—albeit that same day. And in a follow-up tweet Bell shared on February 7, he announced his new “MIA” collab featuring none other than the We The Best hit maker himself. Embedded with Khaled’s signature, “anotha one” tagline catch phrase, the hybrid EDM track sees Bell crooning about a lavish getaway to the 305 to his seemingly begrudging partner.

”It’s not a problem if you want it, babe/Take the G5 anyway/Thinking maybe we’ll go MIA, MIA/Thinking maybe we’ll go MIA, MIA/Top floor of the Mandalay,” Bell sings on the trap-inspired EDM track.

The tweet Bell shared with the snippet of the track began gaining traction fairly quickly as user shared reactions ranging from pure excitement to petty amusement.

“The devil works fast but drakebell works faster,” one user wrote in the thread of replies of the tweet. Another user added, “This actually kinda slaps.”

Another user remarked, “Drake Bell will always be a comedian at heart,” while an additional user added, “You really been in the trenches bro.”

Several users also remarked on how the quick reaction to the pseudo-scandal between Drake and Khaled will serve as a great marketing tool to boost the visibility of Bell’s upcoming album, and crypto project. Khaled should probably take a page out of Bell’s book of social media shenanigans and lean into the smoke with Drizzy for views!

Check out the clip of the track Bell shared in the post above.