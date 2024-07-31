Druski Reveals What He Learned Dating Rubi Rose— Jokes He May Still “Spin The Block”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski is giving out financial advice following his brief fling with Rubi Rose.

Druski has finally opened up about his brief romance with Rubi Rose, revealing what he learned about himself and the “caliber” of women in his life in the process.

In a recent interview with Big Tigger, Druski described their union as a learning experience and suggested their relationship was orchestrated by a higher power.

“God blesses you sometimes with situations,” Druski commented. “It’s a learning situation, and that’s what it’s all about. There wasn’t nothing bad that happened, we just… she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money. I’m doing the same.”

Druski then remarked on his experience of discovering all that comes with dating a “beautiful” woman.

“I learned that when you got a bad b###h, you can’t really…” he stammered. “When you have a beautiful woman of that caliber, it comes with a lot and I wasn’t really … don’t know if I was prepared yet, but I learned a lot from it.”

When pressed about what he learned from the relationship, Druski humorously stated how he gained financial insight specifically from the fling. The reality of dating someone in the limelight, with expensive tastes, was a wake-up call for the comedian.

“You better have them pockets ready,” he exclaimed. “I ain’t saying that’s what happened… but you just got to be ready. You don’t know when you’re going to have to be pulling that wallet out,” he said.

Druski and Rubi Rose’s relationship reportedly began with mutual admiration and shared circles in the entertainment industry. Their brief romance was filled with memorable moments, most notably their vacation to the Dominican Republic, which doubled as their initiation into exclusivity. Unfortunately, their relationship also ended in a very public manner shortly after Druski confronted Rubi Rose for allegedly cheating on him during his stream with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart.

Despite the challenges, Druski didn’t rule out the possibility of rekindling the romance. “I might even spin the block on this. I don’t know. I might go back and spin the block,” he teased, leaving the door open for future possibilities.

