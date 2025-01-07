Dwight Howard Accuses Shaq Of Blocking His Opportunities—Challenges Him To Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out what Dwight Howard has to say about his long-standing tensions with Shaq.

Dwight Howard didn’t hold anything back while airing out his grievances with Shaq in his recent interview.

In a fiery new interview with Ray Daniels’ for his podcast The Gaud Show, Dwight Howard unleashed a barrage of accusations against Shaquille O’Neal, claiming that the basketball legend has been actively blocking his opportunities.

But that wasn’t all, the former NBA star also dared Shaq to a physical confrontation to finally settle their long-standing tension. Howard opened up about his frustration with Shaq, revealing that the two have clashed more than once.

“He always thought I was trying to be him or be like him,” Howard said, venting his frustration. “But if I wanted to be you or be like you, shouldn’t you take that as a compliment? Shouldn’t you show how great you are as a player and a person?”

"Do we need to throw hands?"



Former NBA player Dwight Howard reveals he's willing to fight it out with Shaq and claims Shaq is behind the scenes blocking him from getting opportunities.



(🎥 Ray Daniels Presents/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/SyKmTi9ndP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 6, 2025

Despite the notion, Dwight Howard made it clear that he never aimed to copy Shaq, though he may have used him as inspiration just like he did with those who came before him as he continued.

“I never wanted to be Shaq on any level,” he said. “But I’ve taken things from his life and implemented them into mine, just like I do with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James.”

However as Shaq continued to make disparaging comments about Howard, his level of resentment toward him only grew. Especially considering he’s claimed he has tried to smooth things over on his own accord.

“I’ve tried to reach out,” he shared. “I literally tried during ‘Dancing with the Stars’. I had someone send Shaq a message, asking if we could sit down and have a conversation.”

Despite his efforts, Howard felt Shaq wasn’t interested in resolving their issues and instead instigates drama. “Every time I hear about you, you’re disrespecting me in some way,” he said.

That disrespect reached a boiling point for Dwight, who candidly admitted, “At this point, I’m like, do we need to throw hands? What are we doing?”

He added, “If we gotta fight it out, let’s do what men do. I feel like Shaq is one of the real male leaders out here, so if you’re that real leader, let’s sit down and have a conversation.”

Howard also suggested their personal issues could have had serious ramifications for his career. “Behind closed doors, he [Shaq] made sure I’m not on it,” Dwight alleged, implying that Shaq had been actively working against him behind the scenes. “You think there aren’t gatekeepers? I know there are.” Dwight’s frustration grew as he detailed his struggles to land roles or opportunities, pointing fingers directly at Shaq as a potential roadblock.

While playing overseas in Taiwan three years ago, Howard had words for Shaq in response to several critical remarks the Diesel made on his podcast about the league he was playing in.

“Stop hating basketball in Taiwan,” Howard said. “And I’m playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that.”

He continued, “That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?”