Dwight Howard’s Alleged Sassy Messages To A Man Leaked In Lawsuit

When “a lil nasty” goes too far: Dwight Howard’s devil emoji leads to a lawsuit and a surprise threesome party crasher named Kitty!”

Remember when Dwight Howard said he wasn’t gay back in 2019? Looks like the rumor mill is spinning faster than a basketball on his finger, and it’s serving up some tea that might just say otherwise.

Seems like another dude got Howard hotter than a courtside seat at a Lakers game!

So, here’s the play-by-play.

A man named Stephen Harper is claiming he and Howard had a little back-and-forth on Instagram in May 2021. It all started with a devil emoji from Howard. According to Harper, the chat quickly turned from friendly to flirty, with Howard allegedly showing interest in some “freaky” stuff and asking for some not-so-PG photos, including nudes and a shot of his manhood.

Howard supposedly reassured Harper he wasn’t gay, just “a lil nasty sometimes.” Well, that’s one way to shoot your shot. Fast forward to July 2021 and Howard invited Harper over to his Georgia mansion, hinting at a possible threesome.

Harper wasn’t down for the team play but decided to visit anyway. That’s when another “player” entered the game, a certain “Kitty.”

Harper alleges Howard wanted him to join a threesome with Kitty. Harper, however, wasn’t about that life. He claims that despite his refusal, Howard and Kitty forced him into non-consensual acts.

Talk about a foul play.

Now, Harper is taking his grievances to court, suing Dwight Howard for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. As for Howard, he’s previously denied being gay after a transgendered woman claimed he was cheating on her.

Dwight Howard is a father to five kids with multiple women, and he’s yet to respond to these allegations.