Eazy The Block Captain Audio Leaks Revealing Remy Ma & Papoose Situation In Full

Yo, check this out! This sucks, everybody. But I have to do it. There’s a battle on Saturday (December 16) and it’s not going to be pretty. Eazy The Block Captain versus John John Da Don is on the horizon and it’s not pretty. First of all, the battle is going down in Philly, the home of Eazy. Second of all, John John has leaked audio that has Eazy speaking candidly about the situation between Papoose and Remy Ma.

First of all, he confirms he was struck two times by Pap. In the audio, he maintains he was not bleeding, but he does say he was hit. Secondly, he admits that he was laying up with Pap’s wife, the one and only Remy Ma. We love Remy and Pap over here, so this is full-blown anxiety.

Anyway, what do you think? Sounds like there was a bag, but that bag may be getting away from him. Will this make it to Love & Hip-Hop? I doubt it.n Maybe they can start a new show called "Love & Battle Rap" or something. I think we are reeling over the loss of our "Black love" couple. I could be wrong. This is just the latest in a series of gossip surrounding these people.

The streets have been talking but Remy brushed it off like it was nothing. Blogger Tasha K dropped a picture of them having a meal together and then the Geechi Gotti “thing” happened. Geechi got all up in it during a battle – TALKING STRAIGHT TO REMY:

“I don’t give a f##k if you’re f###### this n##ga, just tell him to stop screwing the business. Y’all the poster child symbol for Black love. Every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest. N##ga he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears. He stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers. Man you got a beautiful baby girl who is also amazing. He’ll be damned if he lose you to this bozo in braces. Listen he took you out to the best foods, when you ain’t feeling good he put you back in the best moods!”

Now, Remy and Papoose have been married for 15 years, and they were a thing even before they tied the knot. They’ve got a daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie Jr., and they’re dope parents. So far, the parents have been quiet about all of this. Why is Eazy messing it up!? Can this somehow work out? Leave a comment!

If you are into battle rap, look for Eazy The Block Captain vs John John Da Don later.