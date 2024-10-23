Elon Musk Claims Eminem Participated In “Freak Off” Parties But Gets Exposed Over Diddy Ties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk had to expect folks would be able to trace back his ties to Diddy when he tweeted this about Eminem!

Elon Musk was clearly triggered by Eminem‘s appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent rally in Detroit, and as a result, he threw a mini tantrum on Twitter (X) that back fired on him.

The entire debacle started when Musk caught wind of a report from TMZ detailing the plans for Eminem to introduce Obama at Harris’ rally in The Motor City. More specifically, Musk replied to a thread shared by the account @AutismCapital which disparaged Eminem and described him as a “guy who rapped about killing homosexuals with a chainsaw, chopping his wife in front of his daughter, his disdain of his poor white trash audience and being banged by bisexual p###.”

The Tesla mastermind wasted no time in adding to the shameful rhetoric within the thread and appeared to directly link Eminem with the alleged “Freak Off” parties that are currently at the center of Diddy’s federal indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Yet another Diddy party participant,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet in the thread.

In another tweet, Musk posted crying laughing emojis in reaction to a video of Obama rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” which former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy re-shared along with a video of himself rapping the song, also.

“C’mon Barack, if you’re going to do it, might as well do it right,” Vivek wrote in the tweet.

However, while Musk and co. were having a laugh at the expense of others on Twitter, people were hard at work digging up receipts proving that Eminem wasn’t the only person who had close ties to Diddy. In October 2022, Musk reportedly told Detavio Samuels, then CEO of Revolt Media Company, that he and Diddy were “good” friends. The receipts of their conversation appeared in the book New York Times Journalists Kate Conger and Ryan Mac authored entitled Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff [Diddy] is an investor in Twitter,” Musk reportedly told Samuels. “You know he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.”

In the same thread Musk made the allegations that Eminem had ties to Diddy, an X user exposed him for his aforementioned comments, writing, “Is that you?”

But hold on, it gets even deeper! It’s worth noting that Diddy was indeed listed as one of 95 investors in Musk’s Twitter platform in a list that was filed in a federal court in August 2024.

Check out the tweet that sparked the controversy in the post above.