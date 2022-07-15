Elon Musk’s 76-Year Old Dad Has A Kid With His 35-Year Old Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk’s dad is one special dude. He has had a baby with his step daughter after raising her for 18 years. Since 4.

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk comes from very interesting stock. In fact most of these rich people come from very interesting stock.

Musk, who is 51 years old, has nine living children. We know of five from his ex-wife, two with a singer named Grimes and there are some twins or something in there. This most recent one with Grimes, he didn’t tell anybody, but it recently came out in the tabloids. Anyway, Elon is the most richest person in the world and I guess he’s afforded the ability to have as many kids as he so pleases. Nick Cannon gets flack and Elon Musk gets praised. Anyway!

Here’s what we’re here for! Elon Musty’s father is a real piece of work. It has been discovered, or revealed that the elder Musky has fathered a child with his own stepdaughter. His stepdaughter is 35-years old and he is 76-years old. He raised this young lady, yes the 35-year old one, since she was four. And then somewhere along the line, he decided to have sex with his stepdaughter. He was MARRIED to his stepdaughter‘s mother for 18 years. He had two kids with his stepdaughter‘s mother. Do you see this?

You guys might want to read that again. Errol Musk, 76, welcomed a daughter with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. If this isn’t degenerative, cavelike, savage and repulsive behavior, I don’t know what is. By the way, this unplanned baby happened three years ago.

There may be a loophole. Errol says that he has not had a DNA test yet. Where’s my dude!?!

Even Maury is like, TF!

By the way this guy sees nothing wrong with what he’s done. In fact, he’s bragging about it!

He told The Sun how he feels:

He added: “She wasn’t planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born. “But I realised she’s two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her. “So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself. “I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

illseed out!

This is a SIGN THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END…not my world!