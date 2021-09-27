Eminem Gets TROLLED By Budweiser…With a Horse

There’s a new Eminem in town — and he’s posing as the real Slim Shady!

KSDK is reporting that the new Eminem was just born on Sept. 14 in Missouri, and he’s a Budweiser Clydesdale horse. The foal was named after his parents, Marcie and Myles. (M & M, see? Alright, I’ll see myself out…)

Check out a picture of the new addition to the Budweiser Clydesdale lineup below. (He’s definitely a cutie!)

ADORABLE! 🐴 Meet the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal named "Eminem" who was born on Sept. 14.

(📸 Warm Springs Ranch)



Seeing this Eminem will cost much less than seeing Marshall Mathers in concert, though.

From October 1 to October 2, Warm Springs Ranch — where the venerated beer company trains the Clydesdales — will be selling tickets to check out their newest addition. Tickets are $10 for children (kids under 2 get in free), and $20 for adults. Tickets are available now on the Warm Springs Ranch website.

“We’re excited to offer guests this one-of-a-kind concert experience at Warm Springs Ranch, and we’re thrilled to provide guests an opportunity to meet Eminem, our newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

If you believe some folks, more people want to see this Eminem than the other one. I’m just guessing that this little guy can’t spit bars over the “Microphone” beat on the Tim Westwood Show, though. And that may or may not be a good thing.

Whatever the case, this one’s definitely a cutie. (The horse, I mean.)