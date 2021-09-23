Eminem is Rumored to be Dropping ‘Marshall Mathers LP III’ Any Minute Now

Eminem may be dropping new music soon.

According to XXL Magazine, a few posts on Reddit have led eagle-eyed fans to believe that The Marshall Mathers LP III is on its way to the public any day now.

Part of their speculation has to do with a recent tweet dropped by Fredwreck, a longtime collaborator of Eminem, who posted a photo of Eminem’s childhood home on his Instagram stories. Fans know that this home is featured on Slim Shady’s Marshall Mathers series.

Check out the post below.

Fredwreck posting an art of Eminem's old house (MMLP2 Cover) on his IG stories…👀👀 pic.twitter.com/72Jqxzri9f — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) September 19, 2021

“Speculation went further when Mozzy’s manager, DaveO, tweeted that the Sacramento, Calif. artist had been in the studio with Eminem and Polo G. Mozzy dropped his album, Untreated Trauma, on Sept. 17, and the teased collab doesn’t appear on the release,” reported XXL. “A post was also shared on Reddit, indicating that there will be an Aftermath Records takeover in the fourth quarter of the year, which begins on Oct. 1.”

Skylar Grey, a longtime collaborator of the modern legend, also made an Instagram post that suggested she’d be dropping some music on the upcoming LP, as well.

Certainly, all the signs point to Slim Shady blessing us with some new music any day now. But, you be the judge.