Erica Banks Draws Backlash Over Rich Homie Quan Tribute Post

Erica Banks is being attacked by fans of Rich Homie Quan in the wake of his death.

In a post the Texas rapper shared on Instagram Thursday (September 5), Banks appeaered to reveal she and the “Lifestyle” rapper had been involved in a secret relationship before his passing. In addition to clips of the pair enjoying each other’s company, Banks penned a passionate caption to Quan essentially thanking him for the brief time that he managed to share together.

“All you wanted was to find happiness again always saw it in your face and heard it in your voice,” Banks wrote. “But you had so much left to do. The album, the tour, your BIRTHDAY! I’m just glad we were able to enjoy such peaceful and memorable moments while you were here man. Such a sweetheart! Rest in Paradise Quan.”

Almost immediately fans reacted to the post condemning Banks for sharing the intimate moments she shared with Quan on the day of his passing. Additionally, around the time Banks shared her post, media outlets began sharing the frantic 911 call Quan made after discovering he had no heartbeat. A report from TMZ revealed Quan’s girlfriend Amber Williams made the call to authorities after she returned home from taking her son to school, and noticed Quan was still lying on the couch, except she couldn’t tell if was breathing.

Akbar V offers some words of advice to Erica Banks after she revealed her relationship with Rich Homie Quan in the wake of news of his untimely passing:



“I understand you might be hurt but baby girl delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family man… you was a… https://t.co/SWnm34vv6B pic.twitter.com/txebUIkVxW — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) September 5, 2024

Along with receiving backlash from fans, reality TV star Akbar V appeared to offer Banks somewhat of a finger-wagging in a tweet in response to her post going viral.

“I understand you might be hurt but baby girl delete those pics and videos out of respect for his family man…,” she wrote. “You was a secret and not saying what y’all shared was fake but certain stuff should remain a secret cause here comes all The unwanted hate towards you that you didn’t even know existed……think before you do stuff lil one.”

It appears as though Banks either took Akbar V’s advice or succumbed to fan harassment because she has since deleted the post.

You can still check out the post featuring one of the videos and the heartfelt caption Banks wrote in honor of Quan below.