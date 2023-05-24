Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are set to fight in what could be the scrap of the century! We are so exciting, we’re putting it in the rumors!

I am putting this in the rumors section until they are in a press conference or a weigh-in! These guys have been going back and forth for far too long! But it looks like…at long last, we have a fight!

The highly anticipated mega showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is set to become a reality. Ring Magazine disclosed that Spence and Crawford are likely to face off this summer. The fight is set for July 29, with August serving as a backup option. We don’t want any “back ups.” Make the date and we’ll be there!

Mike Coppinger of ESPN also confirmed this news, stating that the epic clash will indeed take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Coppinger’s report, a rematch clause will be included, allowing the losing fighter 30 days to activate the clause.

Moreover, Crawford has signed a two-fight agreement under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. Showtime PPV will broadcast the Spence vs. Crawford fight live in the United States. The collaborative efforts of Al Haymon from PBC, representing Spence, and Ishmael Hinson from CAA, representing Crawford, have made this extraordinary super fight possible. Whoo Whoo!

Currently, Spence holds the welterweight titles for WBA, WBC, and IBF, while Crawford possesses the WBO welterweight championship. Boxing enthusiasts are well aware that this monumental bout will determine the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

Breaking: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN.



Al Haymon, who advises Spence, and CAA’s Ish Hinson (Crawford’s advisor) will deliver the… pic.twitter.com/JiXvGhm6Ms — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 23, 2023

But why now?

Personally, I think Tank and Haney lead the way for this to happen.

There are several OTHER factors that have contributed to the delay in a fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Errol Spence Jr. has been represented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC and Al Haymon) and Terence Crawford was promoted by Top Rank (Bob Arum). These guys have different networks and platforms aka Big Money. There are also pretty detailed financial terms, splits, and other contractual details. I thought they had it together earlier this year, but it was everything but the truth.

The stars have aligned to make the bout a reality.